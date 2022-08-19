Fans of this summer’s runaway blockbuster hit “Top Gun: Maverick” who can’t get enough of roaring jet engines and their aerobatic displays can experience a jet show like no other while helping out a charitable cause thanks to Byron’s Patriots Jet Team Foundation and its upcoming benefit gala.
On Saturday, Sept. 17, the Patriots Jet Team Foundation (PJTF) will host its ninth annual fundraiser at the foundation’s base at Byron Airport in the Patriots Jet Center from 5 to 10 p.m., beginning with a cocktail reception.
During the reception, guests can walk among the jets and visit both the Flight Simulation Center and the Aerospace Academy before dinner at 5:30 p.m. The evening will include jet demonstrations, live music, dinner and an auction, according to the event’s organizers.
The event will also feature a number of guest speakers — including students, who will discuss how the PJTF programs have benefited their lives, and keynote speaker Heather “Lucky” Penney, a pilot who is “widely recognized for her heroic service on September 11th,” according to the flyer for the event.
Penney, then 25, was one of two pilots with the Air National Guard stationed at Andrews Air Force Base in suburban Maryland,who was assigned to intercept United Flight 93 on Sept. 11, 2001 that was headed for San Francisco from Newark, but was hijacked over western Pennsylvania and turned southeast toward the nation’s capital. She would be flying an F-16 with no missiles, essentially making her mission a kamikaze flight if needed.
Fundraising from the gala event will be used to expand the programs the PJTF provides, free of charge, to middle school and high school students, and help bolster upcoming initiatives for growth.
For over a decade, the PJTF, a nonprofit organization, has focused on educational programs, scholarships, mentorships and activities designed to get youth across the Bay Area and Central Valley excited about aviation, space and STEM-related subjects and careers.
“We attribute our success to taking a holistic approach, and our very supportive and community-based culture,” said Randy Howell, owner of the Patriots Jet Team, PJTF volunteer and board member. “We not only focus on inspiring youth in our community through our programs, but we do so by collaborating with educators, engaging parents and offering mentorship.”
The foundation is all volunteer funded by donors and fundraising events such as the gala.
The dinner is also supported by volunteers — including students, parents and pilots who will transform the team’s airport facility into a dinner showcase, according to Pamela Musselman, the event co-chairperson.
“Looking ahead, we would like to offer college engineering scholarships and add a robotics and engineering workplace at our Learning Center, while developing a new program curriculum, expanding our STEM partner programs and recruiting more volunteers,” said Howell.
Tickets are still available for the 400-person gala event. Early bird pricing is $225 per ticket through Aug. 25. After that date, the price increases to $275.
The Patriots Jet Team Foundation is located at 760 Osprey Court in Byron. For more event and ticketing information, as well as to learn more about the foundation, readers can visit www.pjtf.org or call 925-338-7583.
