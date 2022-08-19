Fans of this summer’s runaway blockbuster hit “Top Gun: Maverick” who can’t get enough of roaring jet engines and their aerobatic displays can experience a jet show like no other while helping out a charitable cause thanks to Byron’s Patriots Jet Team Foundation and its upcoming benefit gala.

On Saturday, Sept. 17, the Patriots Jet Team Foundation (PJTF) will host its ninth annual fundraiser at the foundation’s base at Byron Airport in the Patriots Jet Center from 5 to 10 p.m., beginning with a cocktail reception.

During the reception, guests can walk among the jets and visit both the Flight Simulation Center and the Aerospace Academy before dinner at 5:30 p.m. The evening will include jet demonstrations, live music, dinner and an auction, according to the event’s organizers.

