Don Paiva from the Patriots Jet Team and students from Freedom High School loaded a rocket onto the launcher and stepped back a few feet. When they counted down, a student within the group pressed a button and the rocket took off the launcher, then crashed back to the ground almost immediately.

Freedom High School takes to the skies, with annual rocket launches hosted by Patriot Jet Team.

The result was almost expected from students, mostly lower classmen at Freedom, putting together paper rockets as close to as perfectly imperfect as possible.

Paiva, the executive director of the Patriots Jet Team in Byron, works with science classes from Freedom and several other schools in the Central Valley and the East Bay with their air rocket program, which is part of the school’s STEM program.

