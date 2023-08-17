Don Paiva from the Patriots Jet Team and students from Freedom High School loaded a rocket onto the launcher and stepped back a few feet. When they counted down, a student within the group pressed a button and the rocket took off the launcher, then crashed back to the ground almost immediately.
The result was almost expected from students, mostly lower classmen at Freedom, putting together paper rockets as close to as perfectly imperfect as possible.
Paiva, the executive director of the Patriots Jet Team in Byron, works with science classes from Freedom and several other schools in the Central Valley and the East Bay with their air rocket program, which is part of the school’s STEM program.
“This is a great opportunity for them to do a couple of things,” Paiva said. “One is to learn a little science about air rockets, two is to work as teams, and then to start learning how to not only build, but analyze and then take that information, disseminate it, and then rebuild a rocket.”
The students participate in this two-week beginning engineering type of program with the first week as an experimental week, seeing what works and what does not work. The second week sees the rockets take off, or not take off, with certain adjustments made. The students also learn how to plot and read a graph with the data that they’ve been given so they can learn to do their own data analysis.
The Patriots run a similar program at Liberty with their math and science classes toward the end of the school year instead of the beginning.
The rocket that Paiva saw fail had a faulty nose, which allowed air from the pump to escape, not giving it enough power to generate enough lift. Other rockets, like the one built by freshman Sofia Minor and her group, went over 100 feet, much higher than the first launch they did last week.
“We just made sure that we taped the fins together and made sure that they were completely attached to it,” she said about the adjustments to the paper rocket.
“We normally see about a 30 to 40 percent increase in the altitudes that they’re launching,” Paiva said.
He added that the rocket launching contest that they help put together with Freedom acts as a sort of orientation for the incoming freshman class to work on team building.
“The first two weeks they have all different programs for them, but it gets them out here,” Paiva said. “The important thing is working as teams, because you can’t build these individually.”
The Patriots Jet Team is hosting their 10th annual benefit gala on Sept. 23 from 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. at the Byron Airport at 760 Osprey Court. The proceeds from the gala sponsor programs like the paper rockets program the foundation puts on with the high schools.
