Patriots Jet Team gives boost to Freedom students
Photo by Christian Raitt

East County’s Patriots Jet Team, one of the largest civilian-owned aerobatic jet teams in the Western Hemisphere, stopped by Freedom High School this week to help students make their rockets to fly. The organization gave its time and expertise to help the students launch paper rockets on the school’s softball fields. The four-day event involved an estimated 650 students, said Brittany Bevacqua, a Living Earth teacher at the school. “We get some great altitudes, and the students really love the whole project,” Bevacqua said.

[Photos] Students release rockets at Freedom High School

1 of 4

Not a subscriber? Click here to add your comment to the story!

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription