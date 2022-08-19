Patriots Jet Team gives boost to Freedom students

East County’s Patriots Jet Team, one of the largest civilian-owned aerobatic jet teams in the Western Hemisphere, stopped by Freedom High School this week to help students make their rockets to fly. The organization gave its time and expertise to help the students launch paper rockets on the school’s softball fields. The four-day event involved an estimated 650 students, said Brittany Bevacqua, a Living Earth teacher at the school. “We get some great altitudes, and the students really love the whole project,” Bevacqua said.
