The Latin Kings of Comedy 20th anniversary tour is coming to the El Campanil theatre in Antioch on July 8 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $60 for orchestra seating, $50 loge seats are $40 for opera seats.
“This is one we’re really excited about. The Latin Kings of Comedy franchise is a nationwide name and reaches a wide audience .” says Erin Green, the Director of Marketing for El Campanil Theatre.
Headlining this tour is Paul Rodriguez, who starred in the Original Latin Kings of Comedy in 2002. On this tour Paul is joined by a cast of veteran comics including Gilbert Esquivel, Joey Medina from the original Latin Kings of Comedy Tour, Johnny Sanchez from MADtv, and Dennis Gaxiola.
This show is family-friendly show, Green said.
The full listing of El Campanil’s events can be found at www.elcampaniltheatre.com, or call (925) 757-9500 .
