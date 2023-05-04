Contra Costa Animal Services (CCAS) has teamed up with the Bissell Foundation to help pets find their forever homes this May. Through May 15, all pet adoptions will be free, but a $25 licensing fee may apply.
The Bissell Pet Foundation is committed to ending pet homelessness and finding a loving home for each pet, CCAS said in a press release. CCAS’s partnership with the Bissell Pet Foundation has resulted in hundreds of pets finding their forever homes over the last three years and they hope to have even more success this May.
For more information, visit https://www.contracosta.ca.gov/civicalerts.
