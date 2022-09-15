Pittsburg man pursues acting dreams in Los Angeles

Photo courtesy of Jakil Sarhim

Jermaine Harris, an actor from Pittsburg, is making his mark on Hollywood with a role in an upcoming Disney series.

Jermaine Harris has dreamt of making it on the big screen since the fifth grade, and this year, all his dreams are coming true.

The 24-year-old Pittsburg native is currently in Chicago, in his final days of shooting a new show for Disney+ called “Saturdays.”

“It’s going to be great,” Harris said of the family-friendly show, which centers on a young girl growing up in Chicago who spends her Saturdays at a skating rink. “It takes you back to a different time, like ‘Fresh Prince’ and ‘Family Matters,’ … it’s a great show where you can watch it every week and feel like you know those characters.” Harris plays a brother to the main character and said he felt privileged to work on a show that hit a lot of ‘firsts.’

