Police officers honored at annual ceremony

Photo by Christian Raitt

The Brentwood Police Department honored its own on Jan. 20 as part of an annual ceremony held at the community center.

The Brentwood Police Department gathered at the city’s community center on Jan. 20 for its annual event celebrating its employees and their dedication to the job.

The celebration has taken place since 2016, pivoting to a virtual format during the COVID-19 pandemic before returning to in-person this year. Among this year’s peer-selected honorees were Officer Taylor Johnson, Records Clerk II Elizabeth Johnson and Explorer Michael Davidson.

”We look forward to this time of year to come together, joined by family and friends to recognize our staff for their amazing work and many achievements throughout the year,” said Lt. Walter O’Grodnick, the event organizer.

