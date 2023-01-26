Police officers honored at annual ceremony

The Brentwood Police Department gathered at the city’s community center on Jan. 20 for its annual event celebrating its employees and their dedication to the job.
The celebration has taken place since 2016, pivoting to a virtual format during the COVID-19 pandemic before returning to in-person this year. Among this year’s peer-selected honorees were Officer Taylor Johnson, Records Clerk II Elizabeth Johnson and Explorer Michael Davidson.
”We look forward to this time of year to come together, joined by family and friends to recognize our staff for their amazing work and many achievements throughout the year,” said Lt. Walter O’Grodnick, the event organizer.
Officer Johnson has been with the department since 2015. O’Grodnick says he was nominated by his peers for “being a standout, influential asset” whose commitment to training and developing his peers makes the department better in all aspects. He is a member of the Traffic Safety Unit.
Elizabeth Johnson has been with the department since 2016 and is married to Officer Johnson. A member of the support staff, she is assigned to the records division. Her peers selected her to be recognized because of her “ unwavering commitment, professionalism, and loyalty to the Department and Records Division.” They describe her as a problem-solver who gives her all to every task.
Explorer Michael Davidson is a volunteer and a member of Explorer Post 415. His Explorer Advisors singled him out for commendation based on his “commitment, passion, hard work” and the assistance he put into training his squad. Peers describe his commitment as an example for others to follow that is complemented by his broad range of knowledge about policing that shows a mastery of his craft.
O’Grodnick said the event was a good opportunity to recognize the people who make the department so successful. “We have so much to be proud of, and I’m really looking forward to next year’s event.”
