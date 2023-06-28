Police seek area credit unions robbery suspect

Brentwood and Antioch police seek the public's help in finding a Hispanic woman they believe robbed two area credit unions this week.

On June 26 at 1:58 p.m., Brentwood police responded to the 5600 block of Lone Tree Way to investigate a silent hold up alarm at the Patelco Credit Union. 

Officer determined what appears to be a Hispanic female adult passed a note to the bank teller demanding money. The suspect then fled the bank on foot with an undisclosed amount of money, police said in a press release. 

