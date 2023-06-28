Police seek area credit unions robbery suspect

Brentwood and Antioch police seek the public's help in finding a Hispanic woman they believe robbed two area credit unions this week.
On June 26 at 1:58 p.m., Brentwood police responded to the 5600 block of Lone Tree Way to investigate a silent hold up alarm at the Patelco Credit Union.
Officer determined what appears to be a Hispanic female adult passed a note to the bank teller demanding money. The suspect then fled the bank on foot with an undisclosed amount of money, police said in a press release.
At 3:53 p.m., Antioch police responded to the 2700 block of Lone Tree Way to investigate another silent hold-up alarm at the Travis Credit Union.
Upon their arrival, they determined what appears to be the same female suspect passed a note to the bank teller again demanding money. The suspect fled the bank with an undisclosed amount of money.
Antioch officers say they believe the suspect may have fled in a gray four-door Honda or Nissan with tinted windows.
Nobody was reported physically injured in either robbery, police said.
Both police agencies have since confirmed the same female is suspected of committing the pair of robberies, but she wore different clothing during each incident.
The suspect was described to officers as a Hispanic female, early to mid-20s, 5 feet, 3 inches to 5 feet, 5 inches tall, with brown hair.
If you have any information about the suspect or the suspect vehicle, contact Brentwood police Det. Agostinho at 925-809-7870 or the Antioch Police Department Investigations Division at 925-779-6926. Callers can remain anonymous.
