Public health, resource fair in Brentwood May 26

The annual Senior Health & Resource Fair was a drive-through event last year because of COVID-19 restrictions. It drew an estimated 180 preregistered vehicles, scooping up supplies, including health, safety and emergency roadside kits and boxes of solid foods, at various stops.
But this year, the fair, dubbed ‘the circus’ by its organizers, will be back to normal for its fifth iteration with hopefully more people, organizers said. On May 26, the Brentwood Senior Activity Center at 193 Griffith Lane is hosting the fair from 1-4 p.m. And ‘the circus’ is open to everyone, not just seniors, organizers say.
“This event aims to give seniors and caregivers the necessary resources to improve their quality of life and strengthen their self-dependency,” said Olivia Alvarez, Recreation Supervisor for the city of Brentwood. “We expect this event to benefit seniors and the exhibitors in multiple ways. Seniors and Caregivers can socialize, get pampered, have fun, obtain information/resources, and speak to many professionals in the field of Senior Care, legal services, finances, insurance, health, holistic options, fitness, mental health, and support services and many more resources. In return, exhibitors will connect with seniors who are interested in obtaining information about their agency resources and or services.”
Seniors get to play carnival games and can eat snacks -- all for free.
Here is what’s offered at ‘the circus’:
- anti-aging programs
- getting a haircut
- caregiver resources
- COVID-19 vaccines and flu shots
- chiropractors and massage
- emergency preparedness
- educational programs
- financial retirement planning
- how to prevent falls
- health screening services
- natural healing
- nutrition and health foods
- physical and mental health
- safety matters
- how to survive addiction
- sports and fitness
- technology tools
- programs on how to save on utilities
- veterans information and resources
The resources are from East County Senior Coalition and more than 80 local and county agencies, nonprofits and businesses, according to Alvarez. Vendors were selected “if they provided senior-related resources, services, or information,” she said.
She also said if residents can’t participate in this event, this resource event will also be held in September in Oakley, Antioch, and Bethel Island.
Jim Fridas, one of the many volunteers who turned out to distribute the supplies last year, said the recipients and volunteers benefited from the event.
“If we were not here, what good would we be?” Fridas said. “There are people who need help.”
For more information, call 925-516-5380 or visit https://bit.ly/382Stxw.
