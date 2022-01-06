Puppy love: Brentwood man volunteers as raiser for Guide Dogs for the Blind

If you love dogs and giving back to your community, Paul Fontaine has a job that enables you to do both – puppy sitter – but not for just any puppy.
Guide Dogs for the Blind (GDB) is a nonprofit that provides a safe means of mobility for people who are blind and visually impaired. Since its establishment in 1942, GDB is the largest guide dog school in the country, with more than 15,000 teams graduating (consisting of a visually impaired person and a guide dog) and more than 2,000 volunteer puppy raising families throughout the Western United States. It seeks more puppy sitters.
Retired Bay Area police Sergeant and longtime Brentwood resident Paul Fontaine has been a puppy raiser for eight years, and said there isn’t a better way to serve the community.
“After seeing the great work being done by GDB, we decided to become puppy raisers,” said Fontaine, a Brentwood resident since 1997. “Our community is wonderful and we get tons of support from the local stores and restaurants by allowing us to train and socialize our puppies. Many in our club have been doing this for several years and raised many, many pups.”
Puppy sitters are certified by GDB to host the puppy while the person raising the puppy is out of town, or even for training purposes to ensure the puppy will be comfortable staying at different places. Puppy sitters also continue to attend puppy raising meetings in order to increase their skills and knowledge about care and socialization of puppies.
“Puppy sitters are very crucial to a good puppy raising club,” added Fontaine. “As a puppy sitter, you are able to do everything the raiser does, only the puppy does not live with you full-time. Our puppy sitters are absolutely amazing people and are an integral part of the puppies’ career. We would love to invite anyone that wants to become part of this adventure to contact us.”
While puppy sitters is one role, puppy raisers socialize puppies and teach them some basic skills and house manners prior to formal guide dog training. To be a puppy raiser for Guide Dogs for the Blind, Fontaine said people should have a love for dogs and for people, knowing that what they are doing may change someone’s life. Volunteers will then complete a “Puppy 101” course, which consists of a presentation and webinar, followed by a five-session course to provide information and hands-on training.
“Everything we teach the puppy is done to assist a visually impaired person,” said Fontaine. “Our job as puppy raisers is to get the puppy as much socialization and predetermined training as possible. The puppy needs to be comfortable with everything and anything that life may introduce. Basically the puppy becomes your shadow and is introduced to as many real life situations as possible.”
Potential puppy raisers for Guide Dogs for the Blind attend free training classes presented by a local GDB “puppy club”, where they meet as a group (locally every other Monday) to ensure that the puppies continue their socializing with other pups. Once volunteers successfully complete their puppy raiser education, they can expect to receive puppies when they are about six to eight weeks of age, where the journey begins with the teaching of basic commands, such as potty training, grooming, and basic household training.
Today, Guide Dogs for the Blind has about 2,200 active guide dog teams currently in the field, operating training facilities in Boring, Oregon and another one locally in San Rafael. Services are provided to students from the United States and Canada at no cost to them, with programs made possible through staff, volunteers and donors.
The puppies are potty trained to only go on hard surfaces like a porch or driveway and on command,” said Fontaine. “The puppies are trained to relieve on a hard surface so that the visually impaired person can easily locate the waste and discard it.”
To get the puppies used to being touched, trainers said puppies are groomed with having their teeth brushed, ears cleaned, and their bodies handled. Until the puppy is ready to go out in public, the puppies go through basic household training, with “sit”, “down”, “stay”, “wait”, and collar cues, in addition to training the puppies to leave dropped food alone in case the visually impaired person drops their own food or medication so the dog does not ingest it and potentially harm themselves.
“One thing that most people don’t know is we train using their own puppy food as a treat,” said Fontaine. “The puppy has to learn that if the food (kibble) falls to the floor, they must not react or try and eat the kibble.”
Once the puppy is ready to be out in public, the socialization begins with the introduction of loud sounds, other people, animals, a lot of walks, and visits to as many stores and public places as possible. After spending 16-18 months with their puppy raiser, the dogs will then spend two to three months at the San Rafael campus for formal training, where professional guide dog trainers, known as Guide Dog Mobility Instructors:
teach the dogs to safely guide someone who is visually impaired through the complexities of pedestrian travel
formally train dogs to become guides
teach clients how to work with their new guide dogs
train and mentor apprentice instructors
visit alumni on post-graduation follow-up trips
interview prospective clients in their homes
speak at public functions for GDB.
“In addition to learning how to lead a person safely around obstacles, guide dogs are also trained in ‘intelligent disobedience’,” said Vice President of Marketing and Communications at Guide Dogs for the Blind Karen Woon. “If they are given an unsafe cue from their handler, they are taught to disobey it. For example, refusing to step out into the street when there is oncoming traffic. Guide dogs are also trained to have impeccable manners, for all those times they visit places of public accommodation, such as restaurants, grocery stores, and public transportation, and are capable of avoiding distractions, such as cats. In addition, all guide dogs possess an eagerness to please and a willingness to work.”
Dog breeds used for training are Golden Retrievers, Labrador Retrievers, and Labrador-Golden Retriever mixes (known as Lab/Golden crosses) not just due to these particular breeds having excellent health, intelligence, and temperament, but also due to their willingness to work and thrive on praise. In general, many people have questions regarding guide dogs, which wear distinctive green vests clearly marked as ‘Guide Dogs for the Blind, Puppy In Training’.
“We get asked all the time, ‘Can I pet your dog?’” said Fontaine. “We would love for everyone to be able to pet the puppies. But while we are training, we try and avoid this. These dogs are very intelligent and it only takes them hearing the word “PET” a few times to understand what that means. We don’t want the puppies to think that every time a person asks this, they will be petted. We must learn as a culture that these cute dogs are actually helping someone with tasks we take for granted and any distractions we create may cause undue stress to the person utilizing the dog. The pups are trained to ignore others and concentrate on the tasks they are given. For example, if the visually impaired person is at the grocery store and someone tries to distract the dog or even reaches out to pet the dog, and the dog reacts, this could cause harm to the person the dog is working with.”
Fontaine said GDB members don’t join it for themselves. “They have a love for dogs and realize that these pups are able to create a working relationship with someone that can utilize their skills,” he said. “It feels wonderful taking an eight- week-old puppy that is dependent on you and through our clubs’ teamwork and guidance you watch this puppy mature into a very confident, socialized dog that will possibly change someone’s life.”
Anyone interested in becoming a puppy raiser or sitter may email Paul Fontaine at PF3352@comcast.net, where additional information can be provided. Further information on Guide Dogs for the Blind may be found at www.guidedogs.com/puppy.
