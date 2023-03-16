Odyssey of the Mind logo

Six Brentwood Union School District teams are headed to the Odyssey of the Mind state tournament on March 25.

These teams qualified for the state tournament by winning or placing in their division at tournaments held at Concord and Natomas High Schools over the previous two weekends, the district announced this week.

Odyssey of the Mind is a creative problem-solving competition in which teams of up to seven students work together to create solutions for long-term problems.

