Six Brentwood Union School District teams are headed to the Odyssey of the Mind state tournament on March 25.
These teams qualified for the state tournament by winning or placing in their division at tournaments held at Concord and Natomas High Schools over the previous two weekends, the district announced this week.
Odyssey of the Mind is a creative problem-solving competition in which teams of up to seven students work together to create solutions for long-term problems.
“BUSD has seen tremendous success in Odyssey of the Mind competitions over the last several years and is extremely proud of our 11 teams who worked for months to compete at the tournaments,” Superintendent Dana Eaton said.
The six teams heading to the state finals at Adams Middle School are:
- Marsh Creek Elementary – Problem 2, Division 1
- Marsh Creek Elementary – Problem 4, Division 1
- Mary Casey Black Elementary – Problem 4, Division 1
- Adams Middle School – Problem 2, Division 2
- Edna Hill Middle School – Problem 3, Division 2
- Edna Hill Middle School – Problem 4, Division 2
