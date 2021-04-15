Quick Quack Car Wash is hosting a celebration for the opening of its first location in Brentwood, located at 7450 Brentwood Blvd, across from Brentwood Shopping Center.
The grand opening kicked off Monday, April 12 and will conclude Sunday, April 25.
The event included a fundraiser, benefitting Make-A-Wish of the Greater Bay Area; a chance to win one year of free car washes and 12 days of free car washes.
“Our mission at Quick Quack is to Change Lives for the Better,” said Travis Kimball, CEO of Quick Quack Car Wash. “So, for every new store opening, we try to do just that by providing free car washes to our customers while encouraging donations that will benefit the selected cause.”
Quick Quack matched customer donations made during an April 12 fundraiser and presented a check to Make-A-Wish of the Greater Bay Area. Donations will help fulfill the wishes of children between the ages of 2 ½ and 18 who have critical illnesses.
Twelve days of free car washes will be offered through Sunday, April 25 in Brentwood. Customers can visit anytime between 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. and receive the “Lucky Duck” Best wash for free. For a limited time, Quick Quack will also give customers the chance to sign up for any membership package for only $9.99 for the first month.
For more information, visit Quick Quack’s website at www.dontdrivedirty.com.
