Halloween photo

 Photo courtesy of Eric Kinnaird

Over the next few months, local communities will be working to determine what the holiday season will look like as it pertains to COVID-19. One family in Brentwood, the Cejas, works hard to keep the smiles up and enthusiasm high in their neighborhood on Yardley Place where they are currently decorating their yard each day with Halloween-themed displays, including this recent one encouraging residents to go out and vote!

Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags