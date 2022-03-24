Pi Competition

Photo courtesy of Adams Middle School 

Adams Middle School in Brentwood celebrated Pi Day on March 14 with a one-of-a-kind contest for students interested in reciting the Pi digits.

Eighth-grader Alli Tam won, reciting 202 digits, while seventh-grader Caleb Greth won his grade level by reciting 180 digits. Sixth-grader Vishvak Gurran bested his grade level, reciting 380 digits.

Any student who was able to recite 20 digits of pi received a slice of pie, courtesy of Oakley’s Black Bear Diner.

Pi (often represented by the lower-case Greek letter π), one of the most well-known mathematical constants, is the ratio of a circle's circumference to its diameter, according to piday.org.

