featured Reciting pi earns Brentwood students pie Mar 24, 2022 Mar 24, 2022 Updated 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Photo courtesy of Adams Middle School Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Adams Middle School in Brentwood celebrated Pi Day on March 14 with a one-of-a-kind contest for students interested in reciting the Pi digits.Eighth-grader Alli Tam won, reciting 202 digits, while seventh-grader Caleb Greth won his grade level by reciting 180 digits. Sixth-grader Vishvak Gurran bested his grade level, reciting 380 digits.Any student who was able to recite 20 digits of pi received a slice of pie, courtesy of Oakley’s Black Bear Diner.Pi (often represented by the lower-case Greek letter π), one of the most well-known mathematical constants, is the ratio of a circle's circumference to its diameter, according to piday.org. Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Adams Middle School Alli Tam Pi Brentwood Union School District Digit Student Pie Mathematics Education Grade Level Ratio × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for Reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Purchase a Subscription Never miss out on breaking news! Local news delivered to your inbox. Sign up! Stay informed. Support Local JournalismNow, more than ever, our community needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute Promoted Events “Laurie Sings A Song For You” A Cabaret Concert Inspired By The Music Of Karen Carpenter Saturday, March 26th, 2022 @ 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm El Campanil Theatre Promote your event to thousands of readers every day! Choose from these three promotions: Only $15.00 for 3 days, $30.00 for 7days, Best Deal 14 days for only $55.00 Sunday, January 1st, 2023 Search For Events By Date Featured Businesses The Reverse Mortgage Group - Beth Miller-Rowe +1(925)969-0380 Website Rose & Sons Glass +1(925)634-5609 Website SLAYROOM STUDIO +1(925)290-7283 Website The Magic Entertainment of John Gardenier +1(844)624-4248 Website Polar Bear Rolled Ice Cream Oakley Town Center Shopping Center +1(925)666-8915 Kyuzou +1(925)666-8119 Website Ivan O.B. Morse +1(925)828-5307 Website Quick Lane Tire & Auto Center +1(925)634-9900 Website Tri Delta Transit +1(925)754-6622 Website R&D Lighting +1(925)628-1126 National Flooring & Supply +1(925)634-4111 Website Essential Exchange +1(925)984-5400 Website 1st Nor-Cal Credit Union Brentwood Website Sharp Realty +1(925)240-6683 Website The Health Hut +1(925)634-5361 Website Find a local business Online Poll Should children be required to wear masks indoors at school? You voted: Yes No Unsure Let health experts decide Vote View Results Back Popular News, Videos & Slideshows Articles Videos Collections ArticlesOakley resident Greg Reynoso is cooking up a second chancePolice fatally shoot man during suspected domestic violence incident in Discovery Bay4 hospitalized in Byron Highway crashAntioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcoholAntioch resident convicted in city’s oldest open homicide on recordNew Brentwood City Council district maps approvedMan safely rescued from underground pipe in hours-long rescue in AntiochCorrection, Mr. President: This Is a Deadly Pandemic of the Vaccinated TooBuilding music at The Factory in PittsburgTwo charged with murder in Oakley shooting Videos CollectionsSanta Cruz weekly real estate updateMerced weekly real estate updateHighest and lowest paying health care jobs in FresnoHighest and lowest paying health care jobs in Yuba CityHighest and lowest paying health care jobs in San FranciscoHighest and lowest paying health care jobs in SacramentoHighest and lowest paying health care jobs in Stockton[Photos] Byron Highway crash‘I wasn't ready, and he was too good for me...' These famous couples just never got married![Photos] Dead body found in Oakley
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.