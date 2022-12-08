Recycling center modernized

Photo by Melissa van Ruiten

Mt. Diablo Resource Recovery General Manager Jim Nejedly talks about the recent upgrades to the company’s recycling machine during a tour of the Pittsburg, facility Thursday, Dec. 1.

Mt. Diablo Resource Recovery has modernized its recycling process to make it more efficient, but the result won’t affect your rates.

The company celebrated the opening of its retrofitted recycling facility, including their newly upgraded recyclables sorting machine, called “Big Blue,” Thursday, Dec. 1.

The facility in Pittsburg showed off its new, more streamlined, processes for recycling various kinds of goods. But officials there also said the upgrade won’t affect their ratepayers because the new equipment will better enable them to process recyclable material into commodities for potential buyers.

