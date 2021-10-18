As the nation returns to in-person workplaces and schools amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, the American Red Cross faces an emergency blood and platelet shortage, according to the organization.
Donor turnout has reached the lowest levels of the year, decreasing by about 10% since August. Those who are eligible to donate are urged to do so now to help overcome this current shortage, the organization said in a news release.
“Throughout the pandemic, we have experienced challenges collecting blood for patients from blood drive cancellations to surging hospital demand. Now with decreased blood donor turnout, our Red Cross blood supply has dropped to the lowest it has been at this time of year since 2015,” said Chris Hrouda, president of Red Cross Biomedical Services. “We recognize that this is a trying time for our country as we balance the new demands of returning to former routines with the ongoing pandemic, but life-saving blood donations remains essential for hospitals patients in need of emergency and medical care that can’t wait. The Red Cross is working around the clock to meet the blood needs of hospitals and patients – but we can’t do it alone.”
Blood product distributions to hospitals have remained strong, significantly outpacing blood donations in recent weeks, officials said. The Red Cross needs to collect 10,000 additional blood products each week over the next month to overcome the current shortage and meet the needs of patients in hospitals across the country.
The Red Cross has had less than a day’s supply of certain blood types in recent weeks. The supply of types O positive and O negative blood, the most needed blood types by hospitals, dropped to less than a half-day supply at times over the last month − well below the ideal five-day supply, the organization said. There is also an emergency need for platelets, which is the clotting portion of blood and must be transfused within five days of donation.
Fall is typically a time when the blood supply rebounds from summer blood shortages when blood donations increase as blood drives return to school campuses after summer break and donors are more available than during the busy summer months, according to the organization. A single blood donation can help save more than one life—a teen who was in an accident, a grandfather in need of heart surgery, a friend being treated for cancer or a child with sickle cell disease, according to the organization.
Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions – including face masks for donors and staff, regardless of vaccination status – have been implemented to help protect the health of all those in attendance.
Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive.
Individuals who have received a COVID-19 vaccine are still eligible to donate blood and platelets, although knowing the name of the manufacturer of the vaccine they receive is important in determining blood donation eligibility. The Red Cross collects blood only from individuals who are healthy and feeling well at the time of donation.
For more information about donating blood, visit https://rcblood.org/3DUCfAX.
