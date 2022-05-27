The Oakley Planning Commission held its first meeting in early May.
The City Council voted to re-establish the Planning Commission in June 2021 following feedback from a community survey and work session.
The Planning Commission is composed of five members appointed by the City Council on an at-large basis. All planners are Oakley residents and will serve four-year terms, except for some members who are serving partial terms to have staggered terms and avoid a complete Board turnover in a single year.
The commission will conduct public hearings on all planning land-use entitlements, either as the adopting body or an advisory body to the City Council, depending on the type of application. Entitlements subject to adoption by the Planning Commission include tentative parcel maps, conditional use permits, and design reviews.
At the meeting, all five Planning Commissioners were in attendance: Oleksii Chuiko, Shannon Shaw, and Diego Verduzco, all of whom have four-year terms that expire in October 2025, and Hugh Henderson and Leonard Price, who have two-year terms that expire in October 2023.
At the meeting, Shaw was voted in as the chairwoman, and Chuiko vice-chairman.
The City Attorney’s Office provided training on the Brown Act (which requires meetings to be open and public except in certain situations), and Planning staff provided an overview of the City’s General Plan.
“A key element of the Planning Commission is creating another forum, in addition to City Council meetings, for inviting civic engagement from the community,” said Planning Manager Ken Strelo. “As stewards of public service, the Planning Commission and supporting staff aim to gain the public trust through fairness, compassion, and respect for others, and by showing integrity, responsibility, and vision in all advisory and decision-making roles.”
Planning Commission meetings are scheduled for the first Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m., and are held in the City of Oakley Council Chambers located at 3231 Main St.
Additional Planning Commission meetings may be held on the third Tuesday of any given month if the need arises.
Like City Council meetings, Planning Commission meetings are open to the public so it can participate.
The next Planning Commission meeting is Tuesday, June 7. Agendas for Planning Commission meetings can be found on the city’s website at: https://www.ci.oakley.ca.us/agendas-minutes-videos-archive/
