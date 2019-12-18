Jack Ferrill may have been a lifelong Stockton resident, but no one doubts Liberty High School was forever etched on his heart. The longtime Lions teacher, coach, athletic director, physical education chairperson, assistant principal and principal died on Dec. 10. He was 93.
The legend blazed a trail in the athletic history books and captivated the hearts of many during his nearly 70-year career at Liberty and Independence high schools.
“I don’t think many people can be Jack Ferrill,” said Liberty physical education teacher Linda Ghilarducci (Gooch), Ferrill’s former student and colleague. “You can try to copy it, but it just doesn’t come out the same.”
The iconic figure cemented his legacy during a 39-year stint at Liberty that ended when he retired in 1990.
“Two boring weeks later,” he jumped at the opportunity to help Independence establish a physical education program, to which he remained devoted until recently (a span of close to 30 years), when his children forced him to relinquish his driver’s license, much to his dismay.
“He wasn’t happy, but I tried to take him everywhere he wanted to go,” said Kelly Johnson, Ferrill’s daughter.
Ferrill’s friends and colleagues overflowed with heartfelt sentiments this week, describing him as a respected, loving, positive, smart, successful, dedicated, admired, insightful and passionate member of the school community.
“Whatever he did — as principal, coach, teacher — he gave 100%, which is why he is such a role model for a lot of people,” said Liberty Union High School District board member Roy Ghiggeri, who worked with Ferrill.
The ageless wonder quipped that he was “just another member of the staff” and “nothing special.” In reality, he was much more.
Coach, as he liked to be called, guided Liberty basketball, track, swimming and football teams during an illustrious 23-year coaching career — 14 years as head football coach. He climbed the ladder of elite company to become the longest-tenured coach in that position, and had the highest winning percentage in the school’s history.
Just a handful of other notable achievements include: guiding the 1952 and 1953 swim teams, and the 1952 track team to league championships.
But his real mark was left on the gridiron.
After 11 years as an assistant football coach, he took the helm in 1962, guiding the team to 7-3 and 7-2 records his first two seasons, before the squad went undefeated in 1965, a unit known today as arguably the best football team in school history. Four years later, perfection happened again with the 1969 team.
“One of his strengths was he got the most out of his players,” said retired Liberty physical education teacher Rod Beaver, who played football for Ferrill in the early 1970s. “He was a master motivator and knew exactly what buttons to push and knobs to turn to get the most out of his players.”
Off the field, he was just as special, Gooch said.
“The high regard and respect we had for him as students was out of this world,” she said. “Then I took off and came back after 10 years, got the job at Liberty, and Jack was the PE teacher and athletic director. I thought I had gone to heaven and back, because I am working with Jack Ferrill ... THE Jack Ferrill.”
The noble one carried his historic feats right into the Liberty Union High School District Athletic Hall of Fame, which he spearheaded, in 1990.
To nobody’s surprise, he was anointed, albeit begrudgingly, into the inaugural 1992 class.
“I said I didn’t want to be in the first class,” Ferrill once said. “I wanted Lou Bronzan, Ted Ohmstede, the people that gave their lives to Liberty. They threw me in anyway.”
While the Hall of Fame — which features an annual new member induction ceremony — often freezes unique athletic legacies in time, the wondrous Ferrill never stopped adding to his own, even expanding beyond sports.
Into his 90s, he would drive from his home in Stockton to Independence High, to teach or to attend Hall of Fame meetings. And without fail, he’d return, even if he had to hitch a ride, on Friday nights during football season to his field-level position to soak in the team and the game he loved.
Now that he’s gone, his physical presence will be missed in Brentwood, but his legendary impact will resonate forever.
“He had all the qualities that you’d want to have,” Ghiggeri said. “I feel bad for the people who didn’t have the opportunity to know him. There are very few people you can say these things about. You could talk about the qualities he had, the type of person he was, forever.”
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.