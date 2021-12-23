The Byron Delta Lions’ Club in collaboration with Union Cemetery honored veterans by laying remembrance wreaths on the graves of the country's fallen heroes last week. The event is in association with Wreaths Across America, a nonprofit organization best known for placing wreaths on the headstones of veterans at Arlington National Cemetery.
Photo courtesy of Bill Weber
Photo courtesy of Bill Weber
Photo courtesy of Bill Weber
The Byron Delta Lions’ Club in collaboration with Union Cemetery, honored veterans by laying remembrance wreaths on the graves of the country’s fallen heroes last week. The event is in association with Wreaths Across America, a nonprofit organization best known for placing wreaths on the headstones of the nation’s veterans at Arlington National Cemetery. The organization places more than 1.7 million sponsored wreaths at 2,557 participating locations nationwide. “We have all had a very stressful couple of years that have kept us apart and in some cases divided us,” said attendee Bill Weber. “But on this day, and in this hour, for this purpose, we were united as one in the spirit of the day. It felt good.”
Wreaths Across America
Photo courtesy of Bill Weber
Wreaths Across America
Photo courtesy of Bill Weber
Wreaths Across America
Photo courtesy of Bill Weber
Wreaths Across America
Photo courtesy of Bill Weber
