Remembering vets
Photo by Tony Kukulich

Tawnia Kirshen braved a cold and foggy morning to place wreaths on the graves of veterans in Union Cemetery in Brentwood, Saturday, Dec. 19. The effort was part of the national Wreaths Across America campaign. Participation was limited to a small number of volunteers due to COVID-19 restrictions.

[Photos] Wreaths Across America at Union Cemetery

