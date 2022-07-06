Have you noticed a pothole or graffiti and wanted a quick and easy way to report it?
The Contra Costa County Public Works Department has rolled out a user-friendly smartphone (Android, iOS) application called Mobile Citizen to help.
Residents can report concerns such as potholes, graffiti, illegal dumping, and other service requests simply by taking a photo, providing comments, details about location, and submitting it directly to the Public Works Department.
The Mobile Citizen application is free and can be downloaded from the App Store (iOS) or Google Play (Android).
“We’re excited to provide a fast and easy tool that makes it more convenient for our customers to report many types of service concerns for our unincorporated communities,” said Brian Balbas, the county’s public works director.
To learn more about the app, visit contracosta.ca.gov/7875/Mobile-Citizen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.