Regardless of the chaos that has ensued this past year, Advanced Placement (AP) testing for high school students all across America is now in full swing. AP testing for many students is beginning next week as students everywhere dive into studying for their exams. Due to COVID-19, students have been given the option of doing their tests in-person as usual, or doing them from home as they were done in May of 2020. Stringent anti-cheating rules have been adapted for online test takers; there will be moderators watching their cameras to make sure they do not look away, and students are required to download lockdown browsers before beginning.
Students are studying for their exams in a myriad of ways in order to feel prepared come May. There are several different study methods which high schoolers are utilizing in order to get ready for their tests.
“I’m prepping for my AP music theory test by practicing online and going to an in- person tutorial,” said Liberty High School junior Kailey Jones. “For AP physics, I’m prepping by watching the videos that my teacher gives us to take notes on.”
Collegeboard, the online site and founders for AP tests and information, provides resources that high schoolers are able to access while incorporating studying into their daily routines.
Largely due to COVID, most schools opted for the digital schooling option for the majority of this past year and are only now beginning to re-enter classrooms. For those who have been taking AP classes online, their learning experiences have varied.
“I would say that I feel more prepared for the English exam because English is an easier concept to learn online,” said Liberty High School junior Kaylene Argonti. “However, when it comes to physics, I do not feel that prepared because it was way harder to learn online. You need more in-person help to truly understand the material.”.
Some students may feel more prepared than others as experiences have differed worldwide.
Teachers all have different methods of instructing, with some going through every unit of the AP material and some not. This has caused doubt in the minds of certain teens who feel that students at other schools are more prepared for the exams than they are.
Regardless of opinions on how well prepared students are and which option is the best for taking the tests, AP exams are slowly creeping closer and nationwide high school teachers are reviewing topics with their students.
AP exams may look different this year, but the tests ultimately still have the same material as normal. These new versions of AP exams revolutionize the way the tests are conducted as now teachers and college board officials have adapted to online forums and reinvented the teaching methods with which they relay the necessary information to students.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.