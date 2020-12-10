Ringing in the holidays
Photo by Tony Kukulich

Despite COVID-19 restrictions, Santa and the annual Discovery Bay Parade of Lights were able to celebrate the season before Gov. Gavin Newsom’s recent shelter-in-place orders took effect Dec. 6. This year’s parade was a nod to the kind of year that was 2020: “All the celebrations we missed.”

[Photos] Discovery Bay Parade of Lights

