Costumed docents were available to chat with visitors and answer questions at East Contra Historical Society's First Annual Christmas on the Farm, Sunday, December 5, 2021. If you'd be interested in volunteering with ECCHS, visit their website, eastcontracostahistory.org (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
Chabad of the Delta hosts Chanukah celebration in City Park
Photo courtesy of Chabad of the Delta
Chanukah in Brentwood was observed in style as the Chabad of the Delta held a parade and festival in City Park on Dec. 5 to ring in the final night of the holiday.
Photo courtesy of Chabad of the Delta
Photo courtesy of Chabad of the Delta
Photo courtesy of Chabad of the Delta
Photo courtesy of Chabad of the Delta
Photo courtesy of Chabad of the Delta
Photo courtesy of Chabad of the Delta
East Contra Costa Historical Society President, Doreen Forlow, along with members Lill Pierce and Carol Jensen, were among the volunteers running the First Annual Christmas on the Farm event, held at the Byer-Nail House in Brentwood, Calif., Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
Melissa van Ruiten
ECCHS-Christmas-on-the-Farm_07.jpg
Elijah and Wyatt van Ruiten enjoy a friendly game of checkers, one of the many classic games on hand at the East Contra Costa Historical Society's First Annual Christmas on the Farm, Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
Melissa van Ruiten
ECCHS-Christmas-on-the-Farm_09.jpg
Costumed docents were available to chat with visitors and answer questions at East Contra Historical Society's First Annual Christmas on the Farm, Sunday, December 5, 2021. If you'd be interested in volunteering with ECCHS, visit their website, eastcontracostahistory.org (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
Melissa van Ruiten
ECCHS-Christmas-on-the-Farm_11.jpg
At one of the craft stations set up in the Eden Plain Schoolhouse, Savanna and Riley Sole make traditional, clove-studded orange ornaments, during the East Contra Costa Historical Society's Christmas on the Farm event. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
Melissa van Ruiten
ECCHS-Christmas-on-the-Farm_14.jpg
Flute Fancy were among the many talented musical acts to perform at East Contra Costa Historical Society's First Annual Christmas on the Farm event, Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
Melissa van Ruiten
ECCHS-Christmas-on-the-Farm_19.jpg
Sax Fifth Avenue livlied up some favorite holiday tunes during their jazzy quartet at the First Annual Christmas on the Farm event, hosted by East Contra Costa Historical Society, Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
Melissa van Ruiten
ECCHS-Christmas-on-the-Farm_20.jpg
Former ECCHS President, Dennis Nunn, watches as Elijah van Ruiten practices typing his name in morse code while onboard the restored Burlington Northern caboose housed on the museum grounds, Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
Melissa van Ruiten
ECCHS-Christmas-on-the-Farm_21.jpg
Visitors to East Contra Costa Historical Society's First Annual Christmas on the Farm enjoy local artisans, live music, classic games, delicious food vendors, and more, Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
Melissa van Ruiten
