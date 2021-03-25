The Oakley Recreation Department is hosting its annual ‘Rock the Chalk: Home Edition’ sidewalk chalk art contest.
Registration is free and open to all ages 6 and up. Participants will create their sidewalk chalk artwork at home and submit the entry form, along with a digital photo of their creation. Entries are limited to one per participant, and all artworks must be family friendly. It must also be for a sidewalk chalk project, with no posters or framed art. No nude, lewd, political, or commercial statements will be allowed.
Entries will be accepted through Wednesday, March 31. A winner will be chosen at random in each age category. Winners will be announced on Thursday, April 1, and they will receive an arts and crafts prize package.
For more information or to enter, visit http://bit.ly/3c21GW8.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.