Brentwood’s Ron Nunn Elementary School and Edna Hill Middle School will be welcoming new principals this school year.
Ron Nunn Elementary School
Ron Nunn Elementary will be welcoming a new principal this school year. Nicholas Casey will be stepping into this new role and said he is excited to work with new students, staff, and parents..
Casey has worked in the Brentwood Union School District for the past 11 years as a teacher, and worked as a principal in another district for the past six years.
“I’m most looking forward to really getting to know the Ron Nunn community,” Casey said., “The students and staff and everybody that I’ve met so far have been super nice and welcoming.”
Casey was also a student at Ron Nunn. He was a part of the first fifth-grade class when the school opened in 1991-1992, and he has come full circle now as their new principal.
“My biggest goal to start the school year is building those relationships with everybody," he said. "And then also reviewing our current data in terms of how the students are performing and reviewing our school site plan and making adjustments to see what kind of next steps we need to take to continue to run the great school that it is.".
With experience in both being a principal and an elementary school teacher Casey said he is inspired by the progress he gets to see students make in the classroom, and appreciates the wider impact that working in administration provides to his students.
“I just want to tell them (the Ron Nunn community) 'Thank you so much for welcoming me with open arms to Ron Nunn, and for those people that I haven’t yet met, I look forward to meeting and working with you. I know that we’re going to have a lot of fun together,'” Casey said.
Ron Nunn’s school year will start July 28 and the school’s office has also been open. Questions for Casey can be sent to his email: ncasey@brentwood.k12.ca.us.
Alongside welcoming back old and new students, Edna Hill Middle School will also be welcoming a new principal, Leonor Medina.
Medina has worked in the Brentwood Union School District for many years. Medina started at Adams Middle School in 2006 before moving to Edna Hill and working as their Vice Principal in 2018.
The motivation for connection with students led Medina to this new position as well as her passion for helping students through their middle school years.
“I was inspired by the idea that I was making an impact in my classes, but those are just four walls that you can control completely. And I thought I wanted to make a greater impact,” Medina said.
As a new principal, Medina said she wants to connect with the community and strengthen Edna Hill’s programs. She also recognizes that middle school is a time of transition and wants to help her students feel supported and have a sense of community.
“I think the main goal in this position is trying to really figure out who I am as a principal, connecting with the staff and students and community. And I think about our themes, specifically, together, we can move mountains, that if we come together as a school staff and community that we will be able to move those mountains as they arise,” Medina explained.
“I'm huge on belonging, and so that idea that Edna Hill is a place where everyone that's here belongs here is important to me. And I want them to know that and believe it.”
Edna Hill starts instruction on July 28. For more information, visit the Edna Hill middle school website.
