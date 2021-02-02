The RotaCare Pittsburg Free Medical Clinic at St. Vincent de Paul will be celebrating its 10th Anniversary of providing free medical care to the uninsured in Contra Costa County on February 9. In celebration of their 10-years serving the people of Contra Costa County, the clinic staff are opening 2 additional clinic days, allowing the clinic to serve patients in-person every Wednesday of each month. During the COVID crisis, ensuring those without access to medical insurance are still able to receive care and treatment has never been a more paramount concern to the community.
Over the last 10 years, the clinic has helped transform how those without insurance can access medical care and has provided over 12,000 patient visits to the community. The clinic provides urgent and chronic primary care for patients who lack insurance, preventing them from incurring large medical debts they cannot afford. During the COVD-19 pandemic, the clinic has instituted new protocols to ensure provider and patient safety, including the installation of new UV powered air purification machines. The clinic will be implementing telehealth in the near future allowing physicians to perform visits remotely, vastly expanding the reach and impact of care for the uninsured in Contra Costa County.
The 4 exam-room clinic was built and developed by St. Vincent de Paul of Contra Costa County and SVdP partners with RotaCare Bay Area for the clinic operations, license and malpractice insurance. Additionally, the clinic is supported by financial donations from Contra Costa County-CDBG, City of Pittsburg-CDBG, Kaiser Permanente Northern California Community Benefit, Imapct Diablo Valley, Los Medanos Community Healthcare District, Keller Canyon Mitigation Fund, John Muir Health, Sutter Delta Community Benefit, St. Perpetua Church Social Services Committee, local Rotary Clubs, Rotary District 5160, and many generous individuals.
St. Vincent de Paul of Contra Costa County has provided safety-net services in the county for over 57 years, serving 183,000 people in 2020 and distributing over $1M of direct financial assistance and over $1.7M of in-kind aid. Over 752 SVdP volunteers and a small staff lead operations in Contra Costa including the SVdP Family Resource Center in Pittsburg, 28 branches, and 3 Thrift Stores. One of the largest charitable organizations in the world, St. Vincent de Paul is an international, nonprofit, Catholic lay organization of more than 800,000 men and women who voluntarily join together to grow spiritually by offering person-to-person service to the needy and suffering in 155 countries on five continents.
RotaCare Bay Area is a volunteer alliance of medical professionals, organizations and community members dedicated to providing free primary, quality healthcare services to uninsured families and individuals with limited ability to pay for medical care. A volunteer driven organization, they are supported solely through locally based philanthropy.
If you are a medical professional seeking to get involved locally by volunteering their time, please contact Barb Hunt at St. Vincent de Paul of Contra Costa County, b.hunt@svdp-cc.org, or Clinic Operations Manager Yazmin Mejia, pittsburg@rotacarebayarea.org
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.