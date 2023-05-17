Rotary Club of Brentwood _EDITORIAL ART
Photo courtesy of Rotary Club of Brentwood

The Brentwood Rotary Club has announced the recipients of the 2022-2023 Youth Community Service Award. 

This award is designed to promote social responsibility and service learning in the community while teaching the core value of the Rotary motto – service above self – at an early age. Sixth- through eighth-grade students in Brentwood and Byron were eligible to participate in this voluntary program. There were 50 students age 11  to 14 who donated hundreds of hours in service of others.

Students were required to complete at least 15 confirmed hours of volunteer service during the school year to be eligible for recognition. The students who earned this recognition will be honored with a special Rotary pin and certificate. 

Not a subscriber? Click here to add your comment to the story!

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription