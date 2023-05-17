The Brentwood Rotary Club has announced the recipients of the 2022-2023 Youth Community Service Award.
This award is designed to promote social responsibility and service learning in the community while teaching the core value of the Rotary motto – service above self – at an early age. Sixth- through eighth-grade students in Brentwood and Byron were eligible to participate in this voluntary program. There were 50 students age 11 to 14 who donated hundreds of hours in service of others.
Students were required to complete at least 15 confirmed hours of volunteer service during the school year to be eligible for recognition. The students who earned this recognition will be honored with a special Rotary pin and certificate.
Cherry Chou, Megan Dowdy, Carena Helvey, Yi Jian Kim, Macyn Hankins, Grace Baebler, Emma Barklow, Brycen Poe, Preet Jawanda, Christopher Huang, Sariya Baru, Cheska Smith, Emily Zhao, Drew Pirazzi, Jacqueline Vega Rodriguez, Alexis Smith, Amolika Datta, Isabelle Long Giusto, Siran Kuppanda, Kaylie Fujinaga, Chakrika Gondesi, Jonathan Huang, Amrutha Mopuri, Chikezie Iheme, Harper Lanpher, Sophia Yzabelle Fermin, Juliette Brainerd
Owen Beale, Lola Granados, Brisa Herrera, Dylan King, Avery Lasnier, Caden Tang, Asmitha Vadla
Addison Rubin, Natalie Carwright, Kyle Skinner, Jessie Cooper, Jasmine Fonseca, Chelsea Meadows, Casey Jones, Alicia Chulu, Kiana Valdivia, Trinity Tulipano-Stopps, Lola Ehrlich, Noah Shappet, Greenlee Johnson
Shamsudin Fazli, Jaylene Ganem, Quinn Pierce
