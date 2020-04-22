With shelter-in-place orders still in effect, seniors are unable to leave the house without fear of contracting the virus that’s brought the world to its knees. Rotary Club of Oakley launched an effort called Oakley Is Stronger Together, a program that will pair volunteers with a senior “buddy.” Volunteers will shop for groceries, pick up medications or deliver shopping bags from the Oakley Seniors food bank in a routine set for Friday mornings.
“Oakley Rotary’s main focus has been to support seniors who we know should not be out in public places,” said David Wahl, Rotary Club of Oakley president. “We just want to do what we can to protect our most vulnerable residents, seniors or otherwise, and help keep the spread of the virus in our community to an absolute minimum.”
Everyone is invited to volunteer or to ask for assistance for themselves or for a friend or loved one.
“It’s heartwarming to see the rush of volunteers who want to help out by, among other things, joining the Oakley Is Stronger Together Facebook group,” Wahl continued. “They become our connection to the community and are the lookouts for Oakley seniors in need.”
To volunteer or sign up for assistance, call 925-437-4099, visit www.OakleyRotary.com or https://forms.gle/YVAJuZRx2JwWUDpv8, or email OakleyRotary@gmail.com.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.