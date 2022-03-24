The Rotary Clubs of Brentwood and Oakley are inviting student artists to submit their work for an upcoming competition.
The competition is open to all public and private middle and high school students in Brentwood, Oakley, Discovery Bay, Knightsen, Bethel Island and Byron.
“The contest concept is open, and we welcome the children to express themselves about whichever topic they choose,” said Dan Torres, the president-elect of the Brentwood Rotary Club. “However, in the past we have seen messages expressed about topics that have included climate change, immigration, women’s rights, firearm regulation, and discrimination, among others.”
Entrants can register for the competition by submitting their art to the Delta Art Gallery or Starry Nite Studios, both located at The Streets of Brentwood, by Friday, May 6, to have their art considered.
The three finalists in middle and high school divisions will win $300, $200 and $100, respectively.
“We are hoping to support and inspire the kids to take an interest in art or to take their art to the next level,” said Torres. “Furthermore, we want to provide a platform for them to share what’s on their mind and what is important to them.”
Cianna Price, the 2021 high school winner, said the competition provides a valuable experience for entrants.
“The Brentwood Rotary Club’s poster contest proved a job well done in bringing out some of the creative talent that East Contra Costa County has to offer, and has further inspired me to confidently share my artwork and my message with the world,” she said.
Posters must be on or mounted on poster board between the dimensions of 16 inches by 20 inches, and 20 inches by 24 inches.
Posters may be executed in any two-dimensional medium (oil, acrylic, markers, pastel, collages, photography or canvas mounted on poster board). Posters may be created or enhanced digitally but must begin as an entirely original work of art by the student and printed to the required size for submission, according to the contest rules.
Entrants must first register to reserve a spot and then turn in an entry form with their artwork when it is ready by the deadline. For complete contest information, visit www.youthpostercontestbrentwoodca.org.
