Rotary poster contest showcases students’ art

East County middle school and high school students recently showcased their artistic skills during the annual Rotary Youth Poster Contest.
For many participants, the work literally paid off.
First-, second- and third-place finishers in middle school and high school divisions walked away with cash prizes for themselves and matching donations for their school art programs.
“It was a contest of expression, so they are free to share about whatever issues are important to them,” said Dan Torres, incoming president of the Brentwood Rotary Club and chairman of the poster contest “As a result, we see a wide array of details and issues that are important to the artists. A lot of them are social issues that as adults we see, and it is surprising that our youth are seeing them as well.”
Winners Ally Gumalo of Dozier-Libby Medical High School and Eva Marin-Hards of Adams Middle School earned $300 for themselves and their school art programs. Summer Bonham of Liberty High School and Anessa Schutz of Adams Middle School finished second and earned $200 for themselves and their schools, and Dorian Williams of Liberty High School and Zihan Chou of Adams Middle School took home third place and $100.
Gumalo said being around her younger relatives made her realize that phones now serve as babysitters for kids.
“What I am noticing now as a trend is that the phone has become the new babysitter, which is kind of a bad thing,” she said. “What I believe about the effects of the internet and what you get out of it is how you use it. For example, I learned how to draw by looking up internet tutorials, but I feel like kids do not know how to use the internet. They are being preyed on by flashing neon colors. These animations and cartoons do not make sense at all. They are there to just prey upon kids’ minds. Their (kids’) attention span is getting less and less. All they are looking for is the next video with the brightest colors.”
Honorable mentions went to Alyssa Huffmaster of Knightsen Elementary School, Caroline Jin of Bristow Middle School, Alex Ibanez of Black Diamond Middle School and to Liberty High students Riley Morris, Allison Giles and Elicia Sarmiento.
Torres said the club will begin publicizing their next poster contest in January.
The student art pieces were on display at the Delta Gallery Community Art Center in Brentwood through June 3.
