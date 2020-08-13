Ruth Fustini
Photo courtesy of Marla Luckhardt

Ruth Fustini, born Aug. 3, 1920, recently celebrated her 100th birthday with family and friends. The octogenarian was born in Oakland and was a resident of San Francisco for over 70 years. She worked as a clerk for the San Francisco Board of Education for 40 years. She was the middle child of three girls and had a wonderful childhood. She has three grandsons and two great-granddaughters. Her secret to a long life is to “Stay out of trouble.” Many thanks to her nephews, David and Stephen, and their wives Kristy and Karen, for taking such good care of Ruth and planning such a wonderful event!

