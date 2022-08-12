Sabbatical about more than just drinking

A man in work clothes steps into the tasting room of Sabbatical Distillery in Stockton on a Friday evening. The traffic on Highway 4 is nearly at a standstill and he’s dropped by to get out of it for a while. Danny Leonard, one of the co-founders of the distillery, laughs and says that’s part of why they chose the location they did.

The distillery opened in May 2021 after being delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic and is the first in San Joaquin County since Prohibition over 100 years ago, according to its owners. It is part of Victoria Island Farms, a sprawling farmland on a 7,000-acre island in the Delta that has been in Sabbatical co-founder Jack Zech’s family since the early 1960s.

Capitalizing on that location, Sabbatical’s spirits are described by its founders as “farm-harvested,” using as many products as possible from Victoria Island Farms, such as the corn for the whiskey and the blueberries for their new blueberry lemon vodka. Farm-fresh almonds, honey and other seasonal offerings are available for purchase in the bottle shop, underscoring the marriage between the distillery and the farm that houses it. U-Pick events for the blueberries have drawn crowds of people from as far as Santa Barbara, according to Zech.

