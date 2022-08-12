Sabbatical about more than just drinking

A man in work clothes steps into the tasting room of Sabbatical Distillery in Stockton on a Friday evening. The traffic on Highway 4 is nearly at a standstill and he’s dropped by to get out of it for a while. Danny Leonard, one of the co-founders of the distillery, laughs and says that’s part of why they chose the location they did.
The distillery opened in May 2021 after being delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic and is the first in San Joaquin County since Prohibition over 100 years ago, according to its owners. It is part of Victoria Island Farms, a sprawling farmland on a 7,000-acre island in the Delta that has been in Sabbatical co-founder Jack Zech’s family since the early 1960s.
Capitalizing on that location, Sabbatical’s spirits are described by its founders as “farm-harvested,” using as many products as possible from Victoria Island Farms, such as the corn for the whiskey and the blueberries for their new blueberry lemon vodka. Farm-fresh almonds, honey and other seasonal offerings are available for purchase in the bottle shop, underscoring the marriage between the distillery and the farm that houses it. U-Pick events for the blueberries have drawn crowds of people from as far as Santa Barbara, according to Zech.
“The space we use for the distillery is actually the old asparagus packing shed,” Zech explained. When demand for asparagus declined, the 9,000-square-foot space suddenly became the perfect spot for the two friends to try their hand at whiskey-making like they’d talked about since they met in college 15 years ago.
After leaving behind white-collar jobs to pursue their shared vision, Zech and Leonard realized they needed knowledge of the whiskey-making process to complement their passion, according to Leonard. To that end, they sought the help of Jake Norris, an experienced distiller with previous experience helping to craft award-winning whiskeys in Colorado. Although Norris remains a partner at Sabbatical, the day-to-day process of spirit making is now handled by Leonard and Zech after working closely with Norris in the lead-up to the distillery’s opening.
The result is a collection of Japanese-style whiskeys, as well as a gin, that have won their share of awards in international competition. This lineup of Sabbatical’s spirits will soon be available in stores due to a new partnership with a local distributor. However, the on-site bottle shop at Sabbatical will remain the exclusive home of more limited releases, such as their Port barrel-aged whiskey and their asparagus root amaro.
Part of the goal of Sabbatical, according to Leonard, is to educate potential whiskey-lovers.
“It can be intimidating,” he says of learning how to talk about whiskey. The stereotype of “whiskey snobs” with waxed mustaches and suspenders is one Leonard and Zech hope to dispel by getting more people interested in the process. The distillery offers free product tastings for guests that give them a chance to learn about the different spirits. They also offer guided group tours of the facility with the same educational purpose in mind.
More information about Sabbatical, including details about products and tastings, can be found online at www.drinksabbatical.com.
