San Joaquin Yacht Club officially launched this year’s boating season with a festive, holiday-themed parade around Bethel Island on April 24.
Pastor Will Byrns kicked off the noontime event by blessing the boats for a safe season; the roughly 40 boats cruised around the island, heading under the bridge, then down Taylor Slough, all the way around the island, past Bethel Harbor Marina, The Rusty Porthole, Russo’s Marina and The Sugar Barge.
By the end of the day, Rob and Susan Bernhard’s boat, decorated for “Talk Like a Pirate Day,” had caught most everyone’s attention and garnered the People’s Choice Award.
Aside from wowing spectators, the boat served as a floating memorial for Rob, who died on April 23.
He was honored as his “pirate ship” the “Susan Gayle” and her crew led the procession around Bethel Island, talking “Pirate” and shooting cannons.
After the parade, eight bells were rung at the club to pay respects to the beloved mariner.
