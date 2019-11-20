Contra Costa County Public Works’ Buchanan Field Airport in Concord will have a special visitor. On Saturday, December 7th at 10:00 a.m., Santa will be arriving at Buchanan Field for a very special visit. Santa’s greeting will happen behind the Crowne Plaza Hotel, located at 45 John Glenn Drive in Concord, and hotel parking will be validated for event participants.
Santa will hand out candy canes and give all the kids an opportunity to get their picture taken with him, free of charge.
In the event of rain, Santa will take pictures inside the Crowne Plaza Hotel. Santa and his helpers would appreciate it if everyone wanting a picture could bring a non-perishable food item or a monetary donation for the Food Bank of Contra Costa and Solano.
For more information on Santa’s visit, please visit the Buchanan Field Airport Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/events/1041664162841504.
