For the 27th year, representatives from many Contra Costa County children-serving agencies have been invited to the Marsh Creek Detention Facility on Thursday, November 21 from 9:30 – 11:00 a.m. to choose from more than 544 handcrafted toys and 90 bicycles refurbished by inmates from the facility. The toys and bikes are being donated to children served by these organizations for the upcoming holidays.
A dedicated group of Marsh Creek Detention Facility inmates have been working on this project for the past year. They have been extremely busy fixing up used bikes to look and ride like brand new, and crafting colorful and beautiful wooden toys, such as, motorcycle rocking chairs, spinning carousels, cars, doll houses, baby cradles, toy tractors, train sets, and more.
All of the toy makers and bike mechanics are students in the Contra Costa Adult School, an accredited school directed by the Contra Costa County Office of Education (CCCOE), located within the Marsh Creek jail facility. The students have produced many great toys using their hearts, minds and hands to create tangible products,” says instructor John Putt. “Many inmates are very proud of their work and proud their products are going to under-served children.”
The workshop is co-sponsored by the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office and the CCCOE. Sheriff David Livingston, and County Superintendent of Schools Lynn Mackey, as well as other representatives will be on hand during the morning’s toy and bicycle distribution. Organizations participating in this special event include: Bay Area Housing District, Bay Area Rescue Mission, Brighter Beginnings, Contra Costa County Independent Living Skills Program, El Cerrito Rotary, Friends of Oakley, Pittsburg Police Department, Shelter Inc., The Salvation Army-Antioch Corps, Shepherd's Gate, La Casa, and VESTIA, Inc.
