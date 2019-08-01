School bells ringing
Photo by Tony Kukulich

Teresa Villa, front row in the Freedom t-shirt, was among the more than 700 teachers and staff of the Liberty Union High School District gathered for their annual convocation at Heritage High School, Friday, July 26. Villa has been with the school district for 42 years.

