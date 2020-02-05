Hannah Richardson couldn’t predict when she started a community project for Girl Scouts at age 15 that it would manifest into an ongoing commitment to changing lives in a third-world country, and now at 21, her efforts have taken a new shape.
In 2014, after meeting a family whose young daughter died from drowning, Richardson started a swim school on Corn Island, Nicaragua, to earn her Girl Scout Gold Award, but her connection to the island and its people there has pulled her back time and again. In 2017, she transformed the Corn Island Swim School into a nonprofit organization called Corn Island Children’s Foundation, an organization pairing sponsors with children for school tuition. She then started a women’s advocacy group and, more recently, the island’s first public library.
“I started the swim school with the initial goal to kick it off so (the islanders) could take it over, but I now see myself continuing to work with this community for my entire life,” said Hannah, a former Liberty High School student.
Her decision to select the Corn Island community for the outreach project in 2014 arose after falling in love with the place during a family trip. With her mother, Cathy Richardson, being a flight attendant, Hannah’s been able to utilize free flights to visit frequently to have a hands-on role on-site when she’s not fundraising behind the scenes from the states. Through her time on Corn Island, she’s formed deep bonds with the locals and gained their feedback on where they most need help.
“I created a women’s group of 10 young women,” Hannah said. “We spoke about colleges, pregnancy, working while having a family — getting them to think about their futures. Many girls on the island were getting pregnant at 13, 14, 15. I had a swim school student the first time I went and then the next time I was there, she had a baby.”
From the members of the women’s group, she learned the island didn’t have a single public library, and she enlisted the women to change that. She worked with the island’s mayor and brought books over every time she traveled.
“We had shelves donated, and now I’m at the point where I’m handing it over to them,” Hannah said. “Our deal for this project was that I would get it started and ready to hand off. (The island) had a lot of economic disasters just with the revolution happening in Nicaragua about three years ago, and they couldn’t afford to upkeep the island. The mayor was 100% supportive of the library.”
The concept of the library goes hand in hand with Hannah’s passion for education, which she realized was severely lacking support on the island.
“The Foundation is working on scholarships for students to attend private school on the island,” she explained. “Twelve students last year were provided a full scholarship for tuition, uniforms, school supplies ... The funding was through a matching program. People in the states and some in Canada would choose to sponsor a child. Children would fill out the application with their parents — about them, their interests, what they want to be when they’re older — and the sponsors would be able to tell me what they were looking for. I’d provide three to four students they might click with, and they would decide who to sponsor. It was a big job for the first year.”
Cathy said there is public school access on the island, but it’s not meeting the overwhelming need.
“Students go for four hours a day, and it’s basically optional when they go to public school,” she said. “But the private school education is so superior. Something that’s really touched me is that one of our friends on the island who works to enroll children in the public school said that the private school has had to hire more teachers because Hannah has raised so many funds for the enrollment.”
With regard to the swim school, the tuition pairing, the library, the women’s group and other projects she’s worked on over the years, for Hannah, it was always important to find support for the people of Corn Island without overstepping her boundaries as an outsider.
“All of the things I do come from the island,” Hannah said, noting the locals lead the direction of each project. “Everything in the library, except for the books, is 100% from the island and island-made; an artist islander is adding a mural to the library building. I always made sure to keep myself out of the project even when I led it … Corn Island has my heart. The people are so special and have welcomed me. I’ve always said, ‘I am coming in as a white person and I never want to overstep my boundary.’ I’ve told that to the island, the community, from the start: ‘If I am doing something that is offending you, please tell me. I will not take it personally.’ But it’s never been a problem, and that’s something I love about the island too — I know that they would be honest with me and tell me if something I was doing wasn’t okay, because we have that bond.”
As the secretary of the Corn Island Children’s Foundation, Cathy wanted to communicate that for $400 a year, one child can attend private school.
“That’s 33 dollars a month, and that could be life-changing for a child,” she said. “Many people spend more than that in coffee in one week … You can support a child and connect with that individual, and you can really change the life of these kids.”
On making movements that’s changing lives, Hannah said she lives by the philosophy that it never hurts to ask.
“I’ve always been the type of person who is willing to go out and ask, knowing the worst thing people can say is no,” she said. “One frustrating thing I’ve found throughout the years is when people say, ‘You’re so young — how can you do this? I could never do this.’ And yes, I was young, but I do think age in these types of situations doesn’t matter … Just get out there and help somebody; the sky’s the limit.”
To donate, visit https://www.facebook.com/cornislandschildrensfoundation
