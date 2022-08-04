Sea Scouts

Sea Scout Ship Polaris (Ship 2017) had a successful cruise recently from Discovery Bay to Westgate Landing in the Delta, meeting up with 13 other ships/groups to practice and learn maritime skills.

This was the Scouts BSA crew’s first opportunity to cruise in Sea Scout Vessel Shoemaker, a 40-foot 1993 U.S. Navy Admiral’s Launch. This vessel was acquired last year, and the ship’s crew and officers have made repairs that restored her to full working condition.

The crew practiced navigation, piloting, mechanical troubleshooting, and boating safety, handling maintenance and cooking duties, as well as learning electronic charting, sonar, and GPS navigation.

