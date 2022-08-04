Sea Scout Ship Polaris (Ship 2017) had a successful cruise recently from Discovery Bay to Westgate Landing in the Delta, meeting up with 13 other ships/groups to practice and learn maritime skills.
This was the Scouts BSA crew’s first opportunity to cruise in Sea Scout Vessel Shoemaker, a 40-foot 1993 U.S. Navy Admiral’s Launch. This vessel was acquired last year, and the ship’s crew and officers have made repairs that restored her to full working condition.
The crew practiced navigation, piloting, mechanical troubleshooting, and boating safety, handling maintenance and cooking duties, as well as learning electronic charting, sonar, and GPS navigation.
While a good confidence builder, it also was an opportunity for the kids to have fun together, be a team, and make new friends with Scouts throughout Northern California while enjoying fun activities on the water.
For prospective Sea Scouts, the group meets at the Sacramento Elk’s Lodge on Riverside Boulevard and at the Discovery Bay Marina, where the Sea Scout Vessel Shoemaker is berthed. The group serves the Sacramento, Elk Grove, and Discovery Bay areas but has members from Antelope and Granite Bay as well.
The Sea Scouts group is for kids 14-21 years old who are interested in getting out onto the Delta and San Francisco Bay waterway. Youth and adults who are already members of other BSA units may become dual registered members of a Sea Scout unit without having to pay the customary annual membership fee.
If you are a parent looking for a way to give back to the community and help give youth a chance to develop skills like small boat handling and navigation, along with essential mechanical and leadership skills, becoming an adult Scouter with Ship 2017 might be for you.
Sea Scouts
Scouts BSA always seeks adults with boating and mechanical experience but are equally in need for adults who have recruiting and fundraising skills/contacts, can help with event coordination, or just be at events for extra supervision.
