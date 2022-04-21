Sea Scouts seek Discovery Bay members

A Sacramento-area branch of the national Sea Scouts organization is searching for area youth and adults to jump aboard a newly formed Discovery Bay-based subgroup of the program.
The Sea Scouts, a program of the Scouts BSA that focuses on water-related activities, including boating skills, scuba diving and water safety, is open to 13- to 20-year-olds and overseen by adult volunteers with nautical experience. The Discovery Bay subgroup is seeking both youth participants and adult volunteers.
“We really want to get youth out of their bedrooms, off their sofas, and into the sunlight and into the water,” said Marc Grimm, who will serve as the skipper of the joint Sacramento area and Discovery Bay organization. “Really great things happen when you can do that.”
The nationwide Sea Scouts organization, which became part of the Scouts BSA in 1912, teaches a host of water-based skills, including small-boat handling, sailing, electronic and traditional navigation, boat and engine maintenance and swimming.
Sea Scout branches meet at least bi-weekly and hold regular gatherings, tours, excursions and participate in contests. During fall and winter, training courses are taught on topics such as swimming, lifesaving, navigation and engineering.
Sea Scout youth individually work through a series of ranks. Quartermaster, the highest rank, is the equivalent of the Scouts BSA’s Eagle Scout Award.
Nationwide there are an estimated 15,000 sea scouts, Grimm said. About 20 groups exist in the Bay Area and Northern California, including in Stockton, Sacramento, Petaluma, Napa, San Francisco and Alameda.
The Sacramento-area based branch is composed of 13 youth, three adult officers, two adult officers in training and an advisory committee made up of volunteers and current members’ parents. It uses two primary and four secondary vessels.
One of the primary vessels — a 40-foot United States Navy Admiral’s Barge named the SSV Shoemaker — will be permanently berthed at the Discovery Bay Marina at a donated slip.
“My brother and myself were in Sea Scouts back in the ‘70s and ‘80s, and I just feel like this community needs this program because there is nothing here for kids to do,” said Denise Eldam, who owns the Discovery Bay Marina with her husband, Joseph. “I’ve always wanted to start a Sea Scouts organization, and Joe and I now have the opportunity with the marina.”
The vessel berthed in Discovery Bay was most recently in Navy service aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln and was used by Vice Admiral Mike Shoemaker.
Grimm said new members will first learn to operate a 26-foot Coast Guard surf boat, but in time they will take the wheel of the Shoemaker.
For some, the experience could serve as the first leg in a years-long dedication to maritime activities, Grimm said.
Once they leave the organization, around 50% of Sea Scouts go into maritime-related fields, such as joining water-based branches of the U.S. armed forces or becoming merchant mariners or marine engineers, Grimm said.
Christopher Grimm, the youth leader of the Sacramento-area group, encourages youth to join the organization.
“The Sea Scouts program is a fantastic program for our youth,” he said. “It nurtures responsibility and a sense of leadership. When you are inside the Sea Scout ship you learn all sorts of skills that you wouldn’t be able to otherwise do. You can work on mechanical engineering, you can work on sailboating, motorboating, anything you want to do.”
Marc Grimm said Discovery Bay residents first approached the organization about two and a half years ago about launching a local group as a natural extension of available youth activities.
Marc Grimm said a new group will not only allow the Sacramento-area crew to move a vessel closer to the Bay Area — a logical place for the organization to have one — but will also expand the area served by the Sea Scouts in the Delta and allow it to incorporate a larger number of recreational and professional boaters.
“We really want to expand youth programs, as a benefit to youth and the communities they come from,” Marc Grimm said.
The Sea Scouts have scheduled an informal open house for prospective youth members or possible adult volunteers at Discovery Bay Marina on Saturday, April 30, between the hours of 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Discovery Bay Marina is at 5901 Marina Road #1 in Discovery Bay.
Current Scouts BSA members can register for the Sea Scouts with no additional fees, while those who aren’t Scouts BSA members will be required to pay an annual $72 fee, in addition to yearly dues of $172 and a one-time $100 uniform cost.
For more information on joining the Sea Scouts, contact Marc Grimm at megrimm@suewest.net, or call 916-206-3132.
For more information on the Sea Scouts organization, visit https://seascout.org/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.