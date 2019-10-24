Search for the Great Pumpkin
Photo by Tony Kukulich

Everett Shaeffer, 20 months, looked excited to search for a pumpkin during a recent visit to Three Nunns Farm in Brentwood. With 35 varieties of pumpkins, a corn maze and U-pick vegetables, Everett had plenty to keep him busy.

