It’s that time of year again when we at The Press get to thank you, our valued readers and customers, for your support this year. Whether it’s online, in print or through social-media engagement, your patronage allows us to bring the community to you in the stories and events that make East County such a wonderful place to live. We wish you and yours the blessings of the season and a happy and peaceful new year!
Never miss out on breaking news!
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
Online Poll
Popular News, Videos & Slideshows
Articles
- DUI/Driver's license checkpoint planned in Brentwood
- Heritage High School gains new student resource officer
- Brentwood resident William Martinek running for congressional seat
- Brentwood On Ice recovers from vandalism
- Remembering Jack Ferrill, a Liberty High School legend
- Tri Delta Transit bus operator honored for help in locating missing Brentwood man
- Brentwood on Ice expected to reopen Tuesday afternoon
- Davis Camp – a piece of East County history
- Brentwood on Ice vandalized
- Contra Costa County selects prospective cannabis businesses
Videos
Collections
- [Photos] Liberty Girls Soccer Alumni Game
- [Photos] 2019 Brentwood Holiday Parade
- [Photos] Discovery Bay lighted boat parade
- [Photos] Wreaths Across America 2019
- [Photos] Disaster management training and exercises - Brentwood
- [Photos] Santa Claus visit at Fire Station 52
- [Photos] Alumni basketball game at Liberty High School
- [Photos] Stonebarger Basketball Tournament
- [Photos] Oakley domestic violence arrest
- [Photos] 2019 Brentwood Turkey Trot for Schools
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.