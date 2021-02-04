City officials are continuing to offer available resources to Brentwood’s homeless, while juggling the wider community’s complaints of unsheltered encampments serving as hubs for garbage, drug use, crime and filth.
Brentwood Police Captain Doug Silva estimates that there are 31 homeless people in the city and three recurring encampments — along the railroad tracks behind the BART Park and Ride on Walnut Boulevard; below the overpass at Sand Creek Road at O’Hara Avenue; and under the Highway 4 overcrossing at Old Sand Creek Road on the east and Heidorn Ranch Road on the west.
A stabbing took place at the Brentwood Park and Ride on Walnut Boulevard on Jan. 18, and the victim was flown to John Muir Medical Center with a stab wound to the upper torso.
While Silva agrees the areas show evidence of assaults, theft, environmental and health hazards, drug use, illegal dumping and fires, certain legal restrictions and other issues complicate long-term resolutions.
“We’re doing as well as we can within the limits of the law,” said Brentwood City Manager Tim Ogden.
Silva said the department keeps close tabs on in-town homeless, frequently visiting them to gain insight on their unique situations and ensure that they are aware of available county resources, which includes a 24-hour information line that connects needy individuals with shelter when available, in-the-field health care services, permanent housing prioritization assessment and linkages to mental and physical health services.
After the lifelines are offered — whether accepted or not — officials are left with few other current options to remedy the homeless situation.
A 2019 Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals decision clarified that it’s not a crime to be homeless, and the unsheltered cannot be punished for sleeping on public property if they have no home or other shelter. Similarly, unsheltered individuals are generally allowed to remain on public property unless municipal, criminal or other types of violations are involved.
“We are limited in what we can do unless there is some other crime that is being committed in the officers’ presence,” Silva said. “If there is probable cause to make an arrest, they can make an arrest. But then, currently, there is zero bail and the jail really isn’t holding people because of COVID, so people are being released right away if they are even being booked into county jail.”
Private property encampments come with their own complexities, especially since Brentwood includes parcels belonging to nearly a dozen public agencies, including BART, the California Department of Transportation, East Bay Regional Park District and the BNSF Railway Company, Silva said.
Some agencies lack the staff or resources to address encampments on their property, forcing Brentwood police to first work out an agreement with the agency before addressing the issues. Generally, unsheltered individuals on private property are informed of available county resources and then given a 72-hour notice to vacate. A cleaning crew is then typically brought in, and any property remaining after the 72-hour period is stored for 90 days.
Often, however, the homeless residents return, giving authorities few options other than restarting the standard cleanup and removal process. Silva estimates that the department spends $30,000 a year on encampment cleanups.
Brentwood City Councilmember Jovita Mendoza hinted that city leaders need to explore what partnerships are available to improve the situation.
“It’s a real big California issue. It’s not just a Brentwood issue,” she said. “We really need to figure out how to partner with the county, partner with the state, what kinds of funds are available to help us out. Our biggest concern is safety. We want to make sure our residents are safe.”
Silva said often the underlying issues of the homeless complicate the matter. He said some of Brentwood’s homeless choose the lifestyle, and many are also battling alcohol abuse issues, the residual effects of drug addiction and mental illness.
Jaime Jenett, a community engagement specialist with the county’s health, housing and homeless services division, said the county’s homeless system of care prioritizes resources for permanent housing solutions but continues to invest in temporary and crisis interventions.
“To best support these individuals and families, safe, quality, affordable housing, often paired with services, is necessary,” she said.
To view the city’s recently updated unsheltered resources webpage, visit https://bit.ly/39NO9iC.
