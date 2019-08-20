Seen at the Grand Canyon

Brentwood residents Pat, Aleisha, Kenny, Jim, Eloisa and Kathy Burke and Oakley residents Susan Tosoni and Andres Cabana took a moment to snap a photo with their hometown newspaper during a recent visit to the scenic south rim of the Grand Canyon in Arizona.
