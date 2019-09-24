Seen in Alaska

Derek and Michelle Henry and their girls Mackenzie and Katherine enjoyed a family vacation to visit their uncle in Anchorage, Alaska. Pictured here in Seward, Alaska, they enjoyed a day cruise to see the Kenai Fjords National Park, stopping for a moment to pose with their favorite hometown paper. Thanks for taking us along on your Alaskan adventure!

