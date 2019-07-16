Seen in Bavaria, Germany

Cal Cameron and his daughter, Carolyn Cameron Flanery, pose with their hometown paper at Bavaria, Germany’s Neuschwanstein Castle while on a two-week tour of Germany, Austria and Switzerland. Thanks for taking The Press with you on your European vacation!
Never miss out on breaking news!
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
Online Poll
Popular News, Videos & Slideshows
Articles
- Freedom varsity basketball coach Drew Torres resigns
- Local activist Brandon Gruber awarded in London
- Wine room may pour into Oakley
- Brentwood DUI checkpoint scheduled
- New clock coming to Brentwood's City Park
- Legislation for removal of abandoned commercial vessels sailing forward
- Brentwood Police records available – for a fee
- Increased traffic expected near John Muir Parkway Extension project
- Free fishing derby for kids at Discovery Bay Marina
- Proposed motocross changes spark debate
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.