Seen in Bavaria, Germany
Photo courtesy of Sydney Flanery

Cal Cameron and his daughter, Carolyn Cameron Flanery, pose with their hometown paper at Bavaria, Germany’s Neuschwanstein Castle while on a two-week tour of Germany, Austria and Switzerland. Thanks for taking The Press with you on your European vacation!

Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags