Seen in Botswana

Photo courtesy of Kathy Holland

Lynn and Kathy Holland recently traveled to Botswana, Africa where they presented the head woman in a village with the gift of McCauley’s olive oil and honey, and they took along a copy of the Brentwood Press for posterity.

Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags