Seen in Botswana

Lynn and Kathy Holland recently traveled to Botswana, Africa where they presented the head woman in a village with the gift of McCauley’s olive oil and honey, and they took along a copy of the Brentwood Press for posterity.
Never miss out on breaking news!
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
Online Poll
Do you get the flu shot every year?
You voted:
Popular News, Videos & Slideshows
Articles
- Shooting in Oakley leaves one injured, shooter still at large
- Community rallies to support paralyzed Brentwood youth
- Discovery Bay's Boardwalk Grill changes hands
- 311 Oak St. Pub sports new look, expanded menu
- New Brentwood City Manager named
- Liberty community to host memorial service for legend Jack Ferrill
- Fundraiser for local woman in need of help
- New Delta tunnel project is déjà vu all over again
- Trolleys to debut during wine event in Brentwood
- Chan Zuckerberg Initiative Launches the CZI Community Space in Downtown Redwood City
Videos
Collections
- [Photos] Brentwood Teacher's Association asking for public support
- [Photos] Freedom vs. Heritage boys basketball 1-17-2020
- [Photos] Freedom vs. Heritage girls basketball 1-17-2020
- [Photos] Unique Derique
- [Photos] East County Women's March
- [Photos] 40th annual Frozen Bun Run on Bethel Island
- [Photos] January 2020 Pets
- Brentwood resident Samantha Winters battling neurological disease
- [Photos] Deer Ridge Golf Club property public meeting
- [Photos] Heritage High School girls basketball- West Coast Jamboree Gold Division championship
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.