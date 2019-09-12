Seen in Bowling Green
Photo courtesy of Ralph Cernera

Members of the Discovery Bay Corvette Club recently drove their cars to Bowling Green, Kentucky, for the 25th anniversary of the National Corvette Museum. Families pictured: Allen, Brunetto, Cernera, O’Brien and Zupan. Thanks for taking The Press along on your fast-track vacation!

