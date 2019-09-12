Seen in Bowling Green

Members of the Discovery Bay Corvette Club recently drove their cars to Bowling Green, Kentucky, for the 25th anniversary of the National Corvette Museum. Families pictured: Allen, Brunetto, Cernera, O’Brien and Zupan. Thanks for taking The Press along on your fast-track vacation!
Never miss out on breaking news!
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
Online Poll
Do you suffer from seasonal allergies?
You voted:
Popular News, Videos & Slideshows
Articles
- Fatal vehicle collision on Balfour Road
- Developer offers district $11 million deal
- Developer considers apartment complex in Discovery Bay
- City of Oakley opens new fitness court
- Liberty High School scoreboard comes down
- Brentwood Union School District offers anonymous tip app for students
- City of Brentwood cleaning up Brentwood Boulevard
- Heritage girls hope to net another water polo title
- East Bay Regional Park District examining Marsh Creek Trail extension
- Brentwood Police Department's dispatch system is Smart911
Videos
Collections
- [Photos] East Contra Costa Historical Society annual barbeque
- [Photos] Liberty High School scoreboard gets a facelift
- [Photos] 17th annual California Waterski ProAm
- [Photos] An afternoon with Bay Area Sky Diving
- [Photos] 2019 Honor Bowl - Heritage vs. James Logan
- [Photos] Grand opening of Kiddie Academy in Oakley
- [Photos] 2019 Delta Harvest Run
- [Photos] 2019 Honor Bowl - Liberty vs. Clayton Valley Charter
- [Photos] Balfour Rd. rollover accident 8-19-19
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.