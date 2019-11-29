Seen in British Columbia
Photo courtesy of Darlene Coelho

Brentwood residents Darlene and Evo Coelho recently celebrated their 48th wedding anniversary with a cruise to Victoria, British Columbia. The couple returned to the Empress Hotel where they honeymooned. Thanks for taking The Press along on your sentimental journey!

