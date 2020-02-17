Seen in Cabo

Photo courtesy of Paul Alarab

Camren Morain, Paul Alarab, Dillon Gallegos, Edgar Barazza, Coby Kiser, Corey Hummel, Colton Stone and Matt Dickey, a bunch of friends who have lived in Brentwood their entire lives, were recently seen in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Thank you for taking The Press on this long-awaited vacation!

