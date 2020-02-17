Camren Morain, Paul Alarab, Dillon Gallegos, Edgar Barazza, Coby Kiser, Corey Hummel, Colton Stone and Matt Dickey, a bunch of friends who have lived in Brentwood their entire lives, were recently seen in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Thank you for taking The Press on this long-awaited vacation!
Never miss out on breaking news!
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
Online Poll
Do you get the flu shot every year?
You voted:
Popular News, Videos & Slideshows
Articles
- Farmer's Daughter owner Meredith Nunn passes away
- Single-vehicle crash claims life of a Brentwood man
- Meredith Fitzgerald Nunn
- Pedestrian killed by train in Oakley
- Oakley City Council approves retail plans at Empire Avenue and Neroly Road
- Stiff competition at annual Brentwood barbecue event
- Deer Ridge Golf Club closure prompts code review
- Contra Costa County revising ag land-use policies
- Police nab three suspects after theft at The Streets of Brentwood
- Brentwood local Brady Peterson graduates from Marine Corps
Videos
Collections
- [Photos] Candlelight vigil for slain Antioch teen, Jonathan Parker
- [Photos] Liberty vs. Heritage girls soccer 2-6-2020
- [Photos] Liberty vs Heritage High School boys basketball 1-31-2020
- [Photos] Freedom vs. Deer Valley High School boys basketball 2-11-2020
- [Photos] Brentwood resident Samantha Winters battling neurological disease
- [Photos] Special Olympics basketball competition
- [Photos] Memorial for Deer Valley High School student, Jonathan Parker
- [Photos] Byron Hot Springs Hotel
- [Photos] February 2020 Pets
- [Photos] Brentwood Police Department annual recognition ceremony
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.